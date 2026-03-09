זירת הפגיעה במרכז מד"א

Two people were killed Monday when an Iranian missile with a fragmentation warhead fell on a construction site in the central city of Yehud.

At a separate site in the city of Or Yehuda, Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided medical treatment to a man of about 30 who suffered serious injuries from missile shrapnel. The victim was evacuated to Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center.

In Holon, a building collapsed due to a missile strike; no one was injured.

An MDA Spokesperson responded: "Further to the scene at a construction site in central Israel, MDA EMTs and paramedics pronounced the death of a man, approximately 40 years old, and evacuated to Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital a man, approximately 40 years old, in serious and unstable condition."

MDA paramedic Liz Goral said: "Immediately after the sirens, we received reports at MDA about several scenes in central Israel and dispatched to search them all. One of the scenes in central Israel was at a construction site. It was a difficult scene. The two casualties were lying unconscious and suffering from severe shrapnel injuries to their bodies. After performing resuscitation efforts, we had to pronounce the death of a man, approximately 40 years old, and we evacuated the second casualty in serious condition by Mobile Intensive Care Unit to the hospital."

