The Home Front Command and the Israeli Air Force on Tuesday concluded their joint investigation into an incident a day prior, during which two missiles launched from Lebanon landed in two locations in central Israel without setting off sirens.

An initial review indicates that most of the threats that were launched were intercepted.

Interception attempts were made against two threats that were unsuccessful, resulting in impacts in two separate areas in central Israel without an alert being activated.

This incident did not constitute a new threat. The Israeli Air Force has intercepted similar threats in the past.

Several civilians were lightly injured in both incidents.

The incident was reviewed by the relevant authorities in the Israeli Air Force and the Home Front Command. Following the investigation, adjustments were implemented to strengthen interception capabilities against similar threats in the northern arena.

Commander of the Home Front Command, MG Shay Kleper, stated: “Earlier today, we completed a joint review with the Israeli Air Force, derived the relevant lessons, and implemented the necessary adjustments."