IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Tuesday visited the Israeli Air Force’s Tel Nof Airbase, and spoke with aircrew personnel.

"We are engaged in an operation that is further degrading the Iranian regime and its foundations, and pushing the threat further away," Zamir said during the visit. "So far we have eliminated many thousands of the regime’s operatives and commanders. We will continue to degrade the terror regime and its military capabilities."

"From here I also say to all our enemies: No one is immune. We know how to reach anyone who attempts to harm the citizens of the State of Israel."

Zamir stressed, "We continue to strike and weaken the terror axis-from the head in Tehran to its central arm in Beirut. The Hezbollah terrorist organization is paying the price for standing alongside Iran. We will not give up on disarming the terrorist organization -this operation will help us accelerate that process."

"Above all, even in this operation we see that the strength of the IDF lies first and foremost in its people. The soldiers, pilots, ground crews, and support units - you operate with determination, with national pride, and with an understanding of the magnitude of this moment. You are achieving results that few armies in the world knows how to achieve. I am proud of you and proud of the entire IDF."