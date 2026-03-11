IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Wednesday held a situational assessment with additional commanders following recent developments in Operation “Roaring Lion."

The Chief of the General Staff instructed to reinforce the Northern Command sector and to transition the Golani Brigade to operations from the Southern Command to Operations in the Northern Command sector.

Subsequently, and in accordance with the situational assessment, a decision will be made regarding additional reinforcements.

"The IDF is operating with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization as a result of the terrorist organization's decision to deliberately attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian terror regime, and will not tolerate any harm to the residents of the State of Israel," the IDF stated.