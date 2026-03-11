While the IDF deepens its strikes on terror infrastructure on Iranian soil, Tehran is trying to project "business as usual."

General Ebrahim Jabari, a senior adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said Wednesday that the Islamic Republic is prepared for a long-term campaign that could last for years, Kan News reported.

In an interview with Al-Araby, Jabari clarified that the regime is not deterred by the combined attacks of Israel and the US.

"We have prepared ourselves for a prolonged war," he claimed. "If the war between Iraq and Iran in the 1980s lasted eight years, today we are ready for a war that could last a decade."

Despite reports of severe damage to the regime’s logistics and production systems during Operation Roaring Lion, Jabari claimed the pace of launches has not been affected.

"We are at peak readiness," Jabari said. "Our warehouses are full of missiles and UAVs. We are launching missiles while continuing to produce new ones and replenish our stockpiles, especially with the most advanced and powerful missiles."

According to him, the launches carried out so far were only the "opening shot," intended to wear down Israel’s air defense systems.

"We launched a large number of first- and second-generation missiles to destroy their air defenses and radars. We possess capabilities that we have kept hidden, and if necessary, we will bring them into the battle," he promised.