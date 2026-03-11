The Samaria Regional Council established a new community early Tuesday morning on Mount Ebal, near the biblical site known as “Joshua’s Altar," which Joshua son of Nun built when the People of Israel entered the Land, following a recent government decision on the matter.

In the first stage, an agricultural yeshiva will be established at the site as a branch of the Elon Moreh Hesder Yeshiva, and later families from the new founding group are expected to join.

Throughout the night, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan accompanied the work on the ground and, upon its completion, recited the blessing "Matziv gvul almana" together with Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, the rabbi of the Samaria Regional Council and head of the Birkat Yosef Yeshiva in Elon Moreh.

The establishment of the community is part of the “One Million in Samaria" plan, which aims to strengthen Jewish settlement and create a continuous Israeli presence in the area.

The decision to establish the community near the site identified with Joshua’s Altar on Mount Ebal also comes in response to attempts by the Palestinian Authority to damage and destroy the historic and biblical site.

"This morning we are privileged to feel the wings of history and to make history together by establishing today a new community here on the heights of Mount Ebal, next to the place where Joshua son of Nun built the altar and where the People of Israel became a nation," Dagan said. "We are not standing here as private individuals; we stand here in the name of the entire People of Israel, throughout generations - from the history of this generation to the future of the Jewish people. Let us all recite the blessing 'Matziv gvul almana,' the blessing recited upon seeing the cities of Israel rebuilt."

Dagan also dedicated the site to Major Uri Kolton and Captain Uri Manor, Israeli Air Force pilots who fell at the site, as well as Rabbi Binyamin Herling, who was murdered nearby, and Nehemia Perlman, "who gave his life for Mount Ebal."

"We are privileged to carry out here the most important Zionist act possible in our generation - establishing a community on Mount Ebal," he said. "And we are doing this in the name of the entire People of Israel."

Rabbi Elyakim Levanon added: "This is a great day for the People of Israel. In these days we are building another significant layer. When Abraham our forefather passed through the Land, he did not know where he was going. Now we continue the path of Abraham our forefather. Our sages say that Abraham’s path is that ‘the way becomes easier for his descendants to conquer.’ Abraham walked and the path became easier for his descendants. Thousands of years have passed, and thank G-d we continue in his path, and the path is easily conquered thanks to the tremendous efforts of the Samaria Regional Council, the Government of Israel, and Minister Bezalel Smotrich - thanks to all of them, we merit to continue Abraham’s path. With G-d’s help, just as he laid the foundation for the People of Israel, this place will also serve as a foundation for many more communities, a great revival of the People of Israel and great salvation, and we will soon see complete redemption in our days."