At least six people were killed and others were injured after a bus caught fire in the town of Kerzers in western Switzerland, about 20 kilometers from the country’s capital, Bern.

At least three people were evacuated to the hospital following the blaze.

According to local reports, one of the rescue personnel was also injured while responding to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and police have opened an investigation to examine the possibility that the fire was deliberately set.

Reports indicated that a person may have poured gasoline on themselves, but authorities said they are currently unable to confirm that information.