The ZAKA International Unit updated on Sunday that the body of Charlotte Needham, the 15-year-old Israeli citizen whose whereabouts had been unknown following the disastrous fire at the ski resort in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, has been identified.

ZAKA teams continue to assist local police, rescue teams, and security forces at the scene.

ZAKA Europe Commander Nachman Dikstein, who presided over the ZAKA team at the scene, stated: "This is a very painful and difficult moment. We continue to work together with all the bodies, local authorities, and representatives of the Jewish communities to ensure that every step is carried out with the proper sensitivity and honor for the victims and their families.

Earlier in the day, the bodies of two Jewish sisters, Alicia and Diana Gunst, ages 14 and 15, were identified.

The Jewish community in Lausanne announced that "it is with great sorrow that we announce the deaths of Alicia and Diana, who were tragically killed in a fire. The community partakes in the family's mourning and will stand beside it as needed."