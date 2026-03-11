After a February characterized by dry conditions and higher-than-average temperatures for the season, the beginning of March is bringing a sharp change in the weather trend.

According to forecasts, a complex weather system is expected in the coming days, combining heatwave conditions, strong winds, and later rain and thunderstorms across the country.

On Wednesday, the weather is expected to be relatively pleasant, with clear skies and temperatures slightly above the seasonal average. Easterly winds will be felt mainly in the north and in mountainous areas. During the night, haze is expected to begin developing, mainly in northern Israel, marking the first sign of the approaching change in meteorological conditions.

Thursday, is expected to be a transition day. Local rain may fall mainly in the north, while haze will continue in various parts of the country. At the same time, a sense of change in the atmosphere is expected, with unstable conditions ahead of the approaching system.

Starting Friday afternoon, rain is expected to gradually begin falling in different areas and may also reach southern Israel. On Friday night, the rainfall is expected to intensify and be accompanied by thunderstorms. There is concern about flash floods in streams, while temperatures will rise and winds will strengthen, creating a heatwave-like sensation alongside precipitation.

Saturday is expected to be the stormiest day of the current weather system. Strong southerly winds are expected across many parts of the country, with significant gusts. Scattered rain is expected from northern Israel to the Eilat area, along with lightning and thunder. There may be flooding in southern Israel due to the rainfall.

Between Saturday and Sunday, a sharp shift in the weather is expected. The heatwave conditions are likely to break abruptly, temperatures will drop significantly, and the weather will become cooler and more winter-like.

On Sunday, intermittent rain is expected from the north to the northern Negev.

Medium-range forecasts indicate that the second half of March could be particularly wintery. According to meteorological models, a series of weather systems may bring significant rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms. However, it is still too early to determine the exact scope and intensity of these systems.