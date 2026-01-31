A 39-year record is set to be broken on Sunday: The Israel Meteorological Service has announced that temperatures will rise significantly due to a flow of dry southern air into the region, resulting in unusually high temperatures for the month of February.

Meteorologists say temperatures will reach around 25°C (77°F) in the mountainous areas, and climb to as high as 30°C (86°F) in the northern Negev, coastal plain, and lowlands.

Such temperatures have not been recorded in February since 1987.

In 2010, unusually high February temperatures were recorded in central Israel, but they did not reach the 30-degree threshold.

The heatwave is expected to end by Monday evening, and rainfall is expected to begin in the north and center of the country, continuing into Tuesday. Forecasters predict that the beginning of February will remain relatively warm for the season, with little rainfall.