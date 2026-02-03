After several days of unseasonably high temperatures, rain will return to Israel on Tuesday for a day.

Rain began to fall overnight in northern and central Israel, and it will gradually spread to the northern Negev. In some locations, the rain will be accompanied by hail. There will also be a significant drop in temperatures. There is a risk of flooding in rivers in the east and the Negev region.

On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to continue to drop, and there will be light rainfall across the country. With that, the current winter storm system will come to a close.

On Thursday, temperatures will rise, and it will be unseasonably warm once again. Friday will be partly cloudy with a possible drizzle or light isolated rain shower.

Tuesday's highs: Jerusalem: 13°C (55.4°F); Tel Aviv: 18°C (64.4°F); Katzrin: 14°C (57.2°F); Safed: 12°C (53.6°F); Haifa: 18°C (64.4°F); Ariel: 14°C (57.2°F); Be’er Sheva: 17°C (62.6°F); the Dead Sea: 21°C (69.8°F); and Eilat: up to 23°C (73.4°F) at midday.