The rain which only recently returned to Israel after an extended break will not last through Purim, forecasters predict.

Friday will be colder than usual for the season, and there maybe light rainfall. On the higher peaks of the northern mountains there may be light snowfall.

Saturday will be extremely cold, and there may be light rainfall.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be sunny but cold, and no rainfall is expected.

Tuesday, Purim, will be colder than usual for the season, but no serious rainfall is expected; there may be light drizzles. Temperatures are expected to range between 10-15 degrees Celsius (50-59 degrees Fahrenheit).

The current winter is relatively dry, and even though there was rainfall and precipitation was average for the season in some areas, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) did not rise significantly.