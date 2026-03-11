President Isaac Herzog said the war with Iran represents a “historic process," declaring that a growing coalition of nations is now confronting what he described as an “empire of evil."

Speaking in an interview with 7NEWS Australia, Herzog said the conflict marks a turning point in the region after years of tensions with Tehran.

“For the first time in a generation, an entire coalition of nations, which has been attacked and harassed by Iran all the time, is standing up to Iran and says that’s over, no more," Herzog said, adding the conflict could reshape the balance of power across the Middle East.

“The real issue is, you are taking the empire of evil, you are knocking it on its head big time, and hopefully you’re going to change the direction of this region," he said.

“There is a unique opportunity for peaceful movement in the region towards a better future," added Herzog.

The President noted there is no clear timeline for how long the war could continue, despite suggestions it could last an additional four to five weeks.

He also sharply criticized Iran’s leadership, again referring to the country as an “empire of evil" and saying Israel will continue to weaken it.

“There’s no walking away, every day we are weakening this empire of evil," he said.

Herzog expressed hope that the conflict could ultimately lead to change within Iran. “I believe the Iranian people want change. I want to see freedom for the Iranian people; they deserve it. They definitely deserve going to elections and deciding their fate in their own hands."

Herzog also delivered a harsh assessment of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of former leader Ali Khamenei who took power following his father’s elimination during the US and Israel-led attacks last week.

Herzog said Mojtaba Khamenei is “as bad as" his father, describing him as “a brutal, cruel person who’s part and parcel of the enormous bloodshed, of spreading bloodshed, hate, terror all over the world and in his own country."

Herzog also commented on the Iranian women soccer players who were given asylum in Australia, saying if the players were forced to return to Iran their fate would be clear.

“That’s all there is to it," he said. “We are standing firm."

He added that if the athletes had not been granted asylum in Australia, he had “no doubts at all that they would have been sent home for execution, likely to be beheaded. They would be hanged."