Residents across Israel were forced to enter shelter six times overnight Wednesday, following launches from Iran.

The launches triggered sirens in many areas, from Netanya to Ashdod. Some of the missiles were intercepted, while others exploded in open areas.

In most of the barrages, Magen David Adom reported that medics and paramedics were dispatched to treat people who fell while making their way to protected spaces, as well as individuals suffering from anxiety.

During one of the barrages, a vehicle collided with a fence and caught fire during a siren in Ness Ziona.

MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment to two women who were lightly injured and evacuated them to Shamir-Assaf Harofeh Medical Center.

At the same time, missiles and drones were also launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel. No injuries or impacts were reported.