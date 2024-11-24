A woman in her fifties was lightly wounded by shrapnel this morning (Sunday) in a barrage of 30 rockets fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization on northern Israel.

Damage was caused to a factory in Ma'alot-Tarshiha during the barrage.

Shortly afterwards, a second barrage of 25 rockets was fired at northern Israel.

Earlier this morning, six rockets were fired at central Israel from Lebanon, setting off Red Alert sirens. Five rockets were intercepted, while the sixth landed next to a highway and did not explode.

Rocket and UAV launches at northern Israel have continued throughout the morning.