At least one person was killed and several others were injured in an Iranian attack targeting Bahrain’s capital, Manama, the country’s Interior Ministry said early Tuesday, according to the Turkish Anadolu agency.

“In a preliminary count, one person died and others were injured as a result of a blatant Iranian attack targeting a residential building in Manama," the ministry said in a statement.

The strike comes amid escalating regional tensions following a joint US and Israeli attack on Iran on February 28.

Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that host US military assets in response to the joint US-Israeli strikes.

One of the countries to have been attacked by Iran is Qatar , whose Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani condemned the strikes while also calling for de-escalation.

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday for the first time since Qatar came under repeated missile and drone attacks, the Prime Minister said the country had entered what he described as “a very difficult period." He also praised the professionalism of Qatar’s defense and security forces.

“It is a big sense of betrayal," he said. “Just an hour after the start of the war, Qatar and other Gulf countries have been attacked. We made clear that we were not going to take part in any wars against our neighbors."

Despite his criticism of Iran’s actions, the Prime Minister stressed that further military escalation would only deepen the crisis and urged all sides to step back.

“We continue to seek de-escalation," he said. “They are our neighbors - it's our destiny."

Bloomberg reported last week that Saudi Arabia, which has also come under Iranian attacks, has stepped up its direct engagement with Iran in a bid to try and contain the war in the Middle East.

European officials quoted in the report said that Saudi officials have in recent days deployed their diplomatic backchannel to Iran with greater urgency to de-escalate tensions and prevent the conflict from worsening.