Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) National President Morton “Mort" Klein commented on the rise of Mojtaba Khamenei, stating that it demonstrates the Iranian regime’s continued adherence to radical Islamist ideology.

"Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment makes crystal clear the Iranian Islamist regime’s refusal to change and its renewed commitment to radical Islam, extremism, and barbarism," Klein said.

According to Klein, the younger Khamenei holds the same views as his father and his rise signals that the regime remains committed to a rigid and literal interpretation of the Koran.

"That’s why Khamenei will continue to have enormous hostility toward non-Muslims and non-Muslim state including the United States, Europe, and Israel," he stated. "They believe that sowing global turmoil and chaos will hasten the arrival of the Mahdi, Islam’s messianic figure."

Klein added that, as with his father, Mojtaba Khamenei would likely strictly enforce religious codes.

"Just as his father did, the son will most certainly strictly enforce religious codes, including punishing, imprisoning, and even killing women for not wearing the hijab," he said.

Klein further argued that the regime’s confrontational policies toward other countries stem from ideological motivations rather than pragmatic considerations.

"From this perspective, the regime’s confrontational policies, even toward other Arab or Muslim countries, and its refusal to compromise in negotiations are seen as the actions of Islamist religious fanatics rather than pragmatic actors," he said.

He added that even if Iran were to reach an agreement in the future, it would likely violate it.

"Therefore even if they were to make an agreement down the road, they would surely violate it and lie about their actions," Klein said.

Klein also compared Mojtaba Khamenei to what he described as the radical Islamist forces warned about by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

"Mojtaba Khamenei is the epitome of the radical Islamist force that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi warned about in a speech at Cairo’s Al-Azhar University," Klein said, citing Sissi’s call for Islamic reform.

In that speech, Sissi told assembled imams, "We are in need of a religious revolution," adding, "You imams are responsible before Allah. The entire world is waiting."