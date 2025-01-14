Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday summoned Nawaf Salam, head of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), to appoint him as Prime Minister, Reuters reported.

This decision marks a significant setback for Hezbollah, which accused its opponents of attempting to marginalize the group.

Salam’s nomination highlights a shift in Lebanon’s political dynamics following Hezbollah's heavy losses in last year’s war with Israel and the fall of its Syrian ally, Bashar Al-Assad.

The presidency announced that Salam, currently abroad but set to return on Tuesday, received the backing of 84 out of 128 members of parliament. Aoun has called on him to form the new government.

Salam’s support spans Christian and Druze factions, along with prominent Sunni Muslim MPs. This includes both Hezbollah allies and critics who have long demanded that the group relinquish its arsenal, arguing that it undermines state authority.

However, lawmakers from Hezbollah and its Shiite ally, the Amal Movement—who occupy all Shiite-designated seats in parliament—did not endorse any candidate. Their absence raises concerns of a potential sectarian divide if they refuse to join Salam’s cabinet.

Salam’s nomination follows the election of Aoun as President last week. Aoun was backed by the United States and Saudi Arabia, further signalling a power shift in Lebanon’s political landscape.

For years, Hezbollah wielded significant influence, bolstered by Iran. Now, Saudi Arabia’s resurgence in Lebanon represents a notable counterweight.

Aoun’s election and Salam’s designation as prime minister are pivotal steps toward restoring Lebanon’s paralyzed government institutions, which have remained stagnant for over two years.

President Aoun urged swift government formation, emphasizing that “we have great opportunities abroad,” a nod to promised international support. Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system mandates that the prime minister be a Sunni Muslim, the president a Maronite Christian, and the parliamentary speaker a Shiite Muslim.

Salam, who leads the ICJ, recently presided over its first 2024 hearing, addressing a case filed by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.