Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday condemned the early morning rocket fire launched from Lebanese territory, warning that such actions undermine efforts to shield the country from the escalating military confrontations in the region.

Aoun stated that the launches "target all the efforts and endeavors undertaken by the Lebanese state to keep Lebanon away from the dangerous military confrontations in the region, whose repercussions on Lebanon we have long warned against."

He called for restraint, saying, "We have called for reason and for dealing with this with national responsibility that places the supreme national interest above all else."

While condemning Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory, Aoun cautioned against allowing Lebanon to once again serve as a platform for conflicts unrelated to it. "The continued use of Lebanon as a platform for support wars that have nothing to do with us will once again expose our homeland to dangers, the responsibility for which lies with those who ignored repeated calls to preserve security and stability in the country," he said.

He stressed that the state would not permit a recurrence of such developments and said the Lebanese people "are still working to heal the wounds caused by previous confrontations."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began striking targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization across Lebanon early Monday after rockets were fired toward Israeli territory.

In a statement, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, "In response to Hezbollah's projectile fire toward the State of Israel, the IDF is currently striking Hezbollah targets." The statement added that Hezbollah "is operating on behalf of the Iranian regime" and that the IDF "will operate against Hezbollah’s decision to join the campaign" and will not allow harm to civilians in northern Israel.

The IDF said it had prepared for such a scenario as part of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’ and is ready for continued offensive and defensive activity. IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir conducted a situational assessment and approved further operational plans. He said, "Hezbollah opened a campaign against Israel overnight, and is fully responsible for any escalation," adding that any threat to Israel’s security would "pay a heavy price."

Later reports indicated that the IDF struck senior Hezbollah terrorists in the Beirut area as well as a central Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon.

The IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson issued an evacuation warning for 53 villages in southern Lebanon, urging residents to leave their homes immediately and move at least 1,000 meters away from areas where Hezbollah operatives or facilities are located.

Sirens sounded around 1:00 a.m. in Haifa and nearby communities following launches from Lebanon. Three rockets were fired in the barrage, one intercepted and two falling in open areas. Magen David Adom reported no injuries.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching UAVs and rockets toward Israeli territory, describing the attack as a response to Israeli strikes and following the elimination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The organization said it targeted a military site south of Haifa.

This marked the first time Hezbollah has fired missiles toward Israel since the ceasefire in Lebanon took effect in November 2024.