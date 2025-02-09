Lebanese President Joseph Aoun approved the new government yesterday, a month after appointing Nawaf Salam to the position of prime minister of Lebanon.

Salam, who previously served as the president of the International Criminal Tribunal in The Hague, has recently accused Israel of terrorism and apartheid.

Despite Salam being considered an opponent of Hezbollah, the terrorist organization, along with its ally Amal, managed to secure five positions in the new government, including the Finance Ministry.

In addition to the Finance Ministry, it was decided to grant the organization control over the Health, Labor, Administrative Development, and Environmental portfolios.

"The differences between the government members will not hinder our work. We will not be a place for narrow conflicts but a place of collaborative work," Salam said in a government inauguration speech.

Throughout Salam's tenure as president of the tribunal in The Hague, he firmly refused to condemn human rights violations in countries like Iran and Syria but frequently condemned Israel.

The new Lebanese government is being formed against the backdrop of the delay in the withdrawal of IDF forces from Lebanon, a date postponed to February 18.