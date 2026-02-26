A week after a heated incident in the Champions League clash between Spain’s Real Madrid and Portugal’s Benfica, the fallout from allegations of racist abuse continued to reverberate.

During the first leg, Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior claimed he was called a derogatory term by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestiani. The allegation prompted Real players to halt the match and threaten to leave the pitch in protest.

In the return leg on Tuesday night at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Real Madrid displayed a large banner reading “No to racism" as part of the club’s campaign against discriminatory behavior. However, an incident involving one of the home supporters quickly overshadowed the gesture.

Before kickoff, television cameras captured a Real Madrid fan in the stands making a Nazi salute. Club security swiftly identified the individual and removed him from the stadium even before the opening whistle.

In a statement, Real Madrid said it had launched immediate disciplinary proceedings against the fan to determine appropriate sanctions under club regulations. The club reiterated its firm condemnation of all forms of hatred, racism and violence, and stressed its commitment to respect, coexistence and sportsmanship. Real Madrid also said it would cooperate fully with the relevant authorities and take any additional measures necessary to ensure such behavior has no place at the stadium.