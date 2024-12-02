Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel would respond forcefully to the firing of two rockets at northern Israel by the Hezbollah terrorist organization Monday afternoon as politicians from across the political spectrum called for such a response.

"Hezbollah fire at Mt. Dov constitutes a severe violation of the ceasefire, and Israel will respond forcefully. We are determined to continue enforcing the ceasefire and will respond to every Hezbollah violation – minor and major," Netanyahu said.

Earlier, Defense Minister Israel Katz said following the rocket attack, "We promised to act against any violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah - and that is exactly what we will do. Hezbollah's firing at the IDF post on Mount Dov will be met with a severe response. What was will not be."

Finance Minister and Cabinet member Bezalel Smotrich also said, "Hezbollah made a serious mistake and its violation and firing on Mount Dov and must deal it a powerful blow, one that will make it understand very well that the equation has changed and what was in the past will not be again. The era of containment is over."

MK Zvi Sukkot said, "Our hour of testing. No violation of the ceasefire must be tolerated. It does not matter that there are no casualties from the firing carried out by the terrorist organization Hezbollah. We must respond in a way that they will not forget."

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman said, "Enough with the 'conceptzia'. Only when the Israeli government understands that agreements are not made with terrorists - only then will the State of Israel be able to restore deterrence and security to the citizens of the state. We must not wait for it to cost us blood."

National Unity Chairman MK Benny Gantz said, "A time of testing - if we do not respond forcefully against the State of Lebanon, we will return to the era of tit for tat."

Democrats Chairman Yair Golan said, "The first response is a transformative response, the IDF must respond severely to Hezbollah's provocation. If we are negligent now, the results will be disastrous in the long term. Iran and Hezbollah must understand one simple thing: Israel does not intend to compromise on the security of its citizens again."