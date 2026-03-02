Pnina Cohen, who was wounded in the Iranian missile strike on Beit Shemesh on Sunday and lost her husband, Yosef, and mother-in-law, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News during a visit by President Isaac Herzog to the hospital.

She recounted that, upon receiving the alert, she went with her husband to the bomb shelter. "We sat, and suddenly, it happened." Her young son sat next to her and was injured as well.

"It was a miracle," she added. "I was under the hole, it should have fallen on me, I was watched over so that the children and I came out alive. I got my life as a gift; it happened on my birthday."

Pnina and her husband, Yossi, were married for 14 years. She said that today is her son, Noam's, birthday, and on that very day, he will have to bury his father.