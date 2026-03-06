זירת הנפילה בגבעתיים תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

Sirens sounded shortly after 10:00 a.m. Friday in central Israel, the Sharon region, and Judea and Samaria following launches from Iran, roughly 11 hours after the last barrage of rockets from Iran.

Fragments from interceptions caused minor damage to several buildings in Tel Aviv and Givatayim. Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that a woman around 25 years old was lightly injured in Givatayim and was taken to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.

At the same time, a woman around 50 was lightly injured while making her way to a protected space in Beit Shemesh.

On Friday morning, the Health Ministry reported that as of 7:00 a.m., a total of 1,619 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of Operation Roaring Lion. Of those, 87 are currently hospitalized or in emergency rooms, including: four 4 in serious condition, half of them not directly from missile impacts; 31 in moderate condition; 50 in light condition, and two undergoing medical evaluation.

Between 7:00 a.m. on Thursday until 7:00 a.m. on Friday, 140 casualties arrived at hospitals, among them one person in serious condition, 19 in moderate condition, 114 in light condition, four suffering from anxiety, and two undergoing medical evaluation.

The Health Ministry urged elderly residents to move slowly and carefully when heading to protected areas.

It also asked those living near elderly neighbors to assist them in identifying the closest safe shelter, practice reaching it, and, when possible, arrive earlier before sirens sound to prevent accidents such as falls while rushing to shelters.