זירת התאונה בקריית מוצקין תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa announced Monday morning that a 22-year-old motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Kiryat Motzkin has died.

According to witnesses at the scene, the young man lost control of his motorcycle during a Sunday siren that sounded in the area.

He was evacuated to the hospital in serious condition, where he was taken into emergency surgery and connected to an ECMO machine in an attempt to save his life.

MDA medics and paramedics provided him with medical treatment at the scene and evacuated him to the hospital while he was semi-conscious and suffering from multi-system trauma.

MDA motorcycle unit medics Gal Stavsky, Yoed Amar, and Natan Shahar said: "The injured man was lying in the middle of the road next to his motorcycle, semi-conscious after being involved in a traffic accident that occurred during a siren. We provided life-saving medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in unstable condition."