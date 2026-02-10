Noam Me’oded, a 12-year-old middle school student, died on Monday after being hit by a car while riding his electric bicycle in Hod HaSharon. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

He was laid to rest today at the city cemetery. Hod HaSharon Mayor Amir Kochavi expressed his condolences: “With profound sorrow, we mourn the tragic death of Noam Me’oded, a student at HaRishonim Middle School. Our hearts are with his family and the HaRishonim community at this difficult time."

Karin Shukrun, whose son was friends with Noam, described him as “a child of light-always smiling, loved by everyone, full of laughter and joy. How can we accept that a child with such a happy heart is no longer with us? There are no words that can comfort parents who have lost a son, only immense grief and silence."