A five-year-old boy was killed yesterday in a tragic road accident in the Skver Hasidic neighborhood in New York State. The child, Matityahu Glick, succumbed to his injuries at Westchester Medical Center after losing consciousness.

The accident occurred in the early morning hours on Austilla Street, as the boy was waiting for transportation to his Talmud Torah near the home of a relative.

According to initial reports, a girls’ school bus passed by without stopping. Believing it was his own bus, the child ran after it and was struck by the driver, who apparently did not notice him.

The boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but doctors were unable to save his life. The tragedy comes just days after his mother gave birth to a son, leaving the family devastated and in deep shock.