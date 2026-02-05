אופיר אנגלסמן נטע עץ ללא קרדיט

Hundreds of people arrived this evening (Thursday) in the Gaza Envelope area to participate in a march organized by the "Nachala" movement, calling for the establishment of Jewish settlements across the Gaza Strip.

The participants marched toward the border, near the location where the Nisanit settlement once stood before its evacuation in the Disengagement Plan, under the banner of returning to the Gaza Strip.

During the event, a symbolic and special moment took place when Ophir Engelsman, an IDF soldier who was seriously injured in the war and lost his leg, arrived with one of the first groups to reach the security fence.

Ophir chose to plant a tree in the area adjacent to the fence, as part of a large-scale planting operation carried out by about 1,500 participants who arrived at the site.

"We are planting here at the entrance to Gaza to stay," said the participants during the event. "Our roots are here in the land, and from here, we intend to continue inward."