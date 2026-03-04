Two IDF soldiers were moderately injured on Wednesday as a result of anti-tank fire toward IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital in order to receive medical treatment, and their families were notified.

In recent days, the IDF has assumed forward defensive positions in order to establish an additional defensive layer to remove the threats to the residents of northern Israel

Earlier this morning, the IDF announced that Division 146 had returned to the western sector of the Lebanon border as part of a broader effort to reinforce defenses amid Operation Roaring Lion.

The move marks the return of the largest reserve division to the area, after completing an extended defensive and maneuvering mission in Lebanon this past May.

The renewed activation of reserve forces is intended to create a robust defensive envelope in the western sector, while Division 91 continues its “forward defense" operations inside southern Lebanon.