At 06:07 a.m. on Sunday morning, Magen David Adom's (MDA) Emergency Dispatch Center received a call reporting a woman in labor in a vehicle near the Omer Junction.

An EMT at the MDA dispatch center began providing telephone instructions to the woman's husband on how to assist with the delivery until medical teams arrived at the scene.

At the same time, Amit Barlev, an MDA paramedic performing National Service, was on her way to her morning shift. When she arrived at the bus stop, she noticed the vehicle where the woman in labor was and immediately approached to assist.

Barlev provided initial medical care to the woman and reassured the couple, assisting with the delivery and remaining with them until an MDA Mobile Intensive Care Unit arrived quickly at the scene.

Upon the arrival of the Mobile Intensive Care Unit team, the mother and newborn were evacuated to the hospital for further medical treatment. During the evacuation, a siren was heard in the area, and the team continued their work while ensuring the safety of the mother and the newborn.

"I left home this morning for my shift after there had been a siren in our residential area, and at the bus stop I suddenly found myself helping a woman give birth in a vehicle," MDA paramedic Amit Barlev recounted afterwards. "It is an amazing and emotional moment to be there for a family at the moment when new life comes into the world."

"During the evacuation another siren was heard in the area. We took cover and ensured the safety of ourselves, the mother, and of course the sweet baby. But in the midst of all the tension and the complex reality, it fills the heart to know that in between everything we managed to do something good and bring a little light. At MDA we are always there - ready, alert, and doing everything we can to help whenever we are needed."

The baby’s father thanked the teams and said: "It warms the heart to know that you are everywhere and at all times. We sincerely thank the paramedic and the MDA team who were there for us at the most important moment."