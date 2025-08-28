An extraordinary birth took place this week at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem.

Ruhama, 24, gave birth to a healthy baby boy at the same hospital where she herself was born prematurely, weighing only 495 grams.

Twenty-four years ago, Ruhama’s mother developed severe pregnancy complications, and senior obstetrician Prof. Simcha Yagel delivered Ruhama by c-section at 24 weeks. She spent six months in the NICU and was discharged weighing 2.4 kg.

This week, the family came full circle as Ruhama gave birth to her first child, with Prof. Yagel, who had stayed in touch over the years, present at the delivery. The family described it as an emotional moment and “a true healing” of the difficult birth decades ago.

Prof. Yagel shared: “I followed her through life’s milestones and was honored to support her during this pregnancy. The delivery was smooth, and seeing her healthy baby—six times her birth weight, was deeply moving.”

Ruhama’s father added: “This birth felt like a real closure to the birth from 24 years ago. Ruhama is recovering, and we are overjoyed to welcome our first grandchild.”