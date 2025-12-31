The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) released today (Wednesday) its population estimate for Israel at the end of 2025.

The data shows that the population of the country stands at approximately 10.178 million residents, an increase of about 112,000 people compared to the end of 2024 - a growth rate of 1.1%, the same as last year's growth rate.

According to the data, of the total population: 7.771 million are Jewish and others (about 76.3%), 2.147 million are Arab (about 21.1%), and 0.260 million are foreign residents (about 2.6%).

In 2025, approximately 182,000 babies were born in Israel, with about 76% born to Jewish and other mothers, and 24% to Arab mothers.

At the same time, about 50,000 deaths were recorded, a decrease of about 2,000 compared to 2024. The death rate slightly decreased to 5.2 per 1,000 people (compared to 5.3 last year).

The natural growth, meaning the difference between births and deaths, was about 132,000 people, and it was the main source of population growth, mainly due to a negative immigration trend.

Despite the natural growth, the data points to a concerning trend: Israel's international immigration balance in 2025 was minus 20,000 residents.

The data shows that 69.3 thousand Israelis left the country in the past year, and only 19,000 returned to Israel. The immigration balance of Israelis alone is especially negative, standing at around minus 50.3 thousand.

Immigration to Israel also decreased: in 2025, 24.6 thousand immigrants arrived in Israel, a decrease of about 8,000 immigrants compared to 2024.

The number of people who came to Israel for family reunification also decreased - only 5.5 thousand, a drop of 2,500 from the previous year.

Although Israel is experiencing positive demographic growth, the decline in immigration and the increase in emigration from Israel may affect the demographic and social balance in the future.

The CBS emphasizes that the growth rate for 2025 (1.1%) is maintained, but it is relatively low compared to previous years. This figure, combined with a negative immigration balance, highlights the importance of addressing negative immigration, encouraging the return of Israelis from abroad, and increasing the absorption of immigrants.