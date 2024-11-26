Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva updated the Ministry of Health on Tuesday that a newborn girl died only a few hours after birth, due to an unexpected placental abruption.

“This is an unexpected and inevitable case of placental abruption during birth, and despite quick and immediate treatment for the mother and baby, and despite the medical team’s efforts, the doctors had to confirm the baby’s death.

Earlier today a baby girl, who was born last night and who’s condition deteriorated quickly, died in Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

The hospital is conducting an investigation in the case and has reported to the Ministry of Health.