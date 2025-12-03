Tuesday was a particularly joyous day at Ma’ayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak, when three women - each married to one of three brothers - gave birth on the very same day, just hours apart.

The unexpected encounter between the brothers in the maternity ward turned into an emotional family moment.

Over the course of the day, all three husbands became fathers almost simultaneously - two welcomed a single baby each, while the third welcomed twins. As a result, the grandparents were blessed with four new grandchildren in a single day.

The hospital described the event as exceptionally rare. “No statistics could have prepared us for such a special moment,” the medical center said.

“It made all of us pause, smile, and feel anew the magic that happens here every day. In our delivery room, even an ordinary day can become a story you never forget.”