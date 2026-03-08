Israeli sources assess that Hezbollah has recently been operating within a strategy aimed at forcing a renewed evacuation of northern residents, according to i24NEWS.

Northern Command has identified attempts by the organization to focus fire on population centers along the front line and in areas previously evacuated, alongside attempts to strike IDF positions entering southern Lebanon.

According to three sources familiar with the details, Hezbollah seeks to compel Israel into a renewed evacuation of northern residents-a move the group perceives as a significant achievement in the previous campaign and now also as a response to the large-scale evacuation carried out by Israel in Dahieh, Beirut.

In recent days, the group’s psychological campaign has mainly focused on distributing “evacuation notices" to northern residents on the front line, including in Kiryat Shmona, and Nahariya.

On the Israeli side, authorities have decided not to evacuate residents. Security officials note that “the threat of a Radwan force raid does not exist as Hezbollah planned, so there is no reason to evacuate the population."

However, the sector has seen an increase in anti-tank fire incidents along the border, alongside attempts by militants to approach the first and second lines of villages, causing some damage to security forces. Israel is currently focusing on reinforcing forces in the security zone and creating an effective “buffer zone" between the border and nearby communities.