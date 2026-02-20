Ambassador (ret.) Yoram Ettinger is author of “Second Thought: US-Israel Initiative". He can be read at the Ettiinger Report, https://bit.ly/3MR9AGU

*Qatar’s strategic alliance with Iran’s Ayatollah regime has been tightened since 2017, in the face of the blockade on Qatar, which was imposed by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain. The blockade was imposed due to their accusation that Qatar was fomenting terrorism and subversion in their countries, as well as assisting Al Qaeda, Yemen’s Houthis and other terrorists.

*The intensification of the Qatar-Iran strategic collaboration has taken place irrespective of Iran’s emergence as the lead global epicenter of anti-US terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering, the proliferation of advanced military systems, the fomenting of civil wars, Iran’s attempts to topple every pro-US Sunni (“apostate") Arab regime, and the Ayatollah assistance to every anti-US government in Latin America.

*Moreover, Qatar has been accused by Saudi Arabia of intensifying tension in the oil-rich, Shiite-majority Eastern Province of the kingdom, as well as between the House of Saud and the Wahabis (20%-40% of the Saudi population), whose two-centuries-old-claim to be the sole designated-legitimate interpreter of Islam has been challenged by Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman.

*Qatar has evolved into the lead financial resource of the transnational Muslim Brotherhood, which is the largest Sunni terror organization in the world, aspiring to topple every national Muslim regime, and establish a universal Muslim society with Islam as the only divinely-ordained legitimate religion. While Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, Qatar extends financial support to Muslim Brotherhood affiliates in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (e.g., India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Thailand).

*In May 2020, Qatar’s Al Jazeera Network - the mouth piece of Qatar’s rulers and the most authentic reflection of their ideology and policy - referred to the US’ elimination of Qasem Soleimani, who was the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force international terrorists, and the architect of its anti-US operations, as the elimination of “a hero who walked in the path of God."

*Qatar’s Al Jazeera Network was established in 1996 by decree of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, as an arm of Qatar’s propaganda and foreign policy. It has systematically extolled the Muslim Brotherhood.

*In the 1990s, Qatar hosted Khaled Sheikh Mohammed, who later masterminded the 9/11 attacks.

*In the aftermath of September 11, Al Jazeera became an exclusive platform to publish al-Qaeda’s messages, which glorified the killing of US troops as “Paradise Operations." In fact, Al Qaeda frequently used Al Jazeera as a primary platform to broadcast messages, videos, and statements from Osama bin Laden and other leading Islamic terrorists.

*All pro-US Arab regimes, such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan and Morocco have accused the Qatar-proxy Al Jazeera Network of promoting extremism and inciting unrest on their soil.

*Qatar granted citizenship, a home base and a massive platform on Al Jazeera - including a full show attracting 60 million viewers - to the Egyptian-born Yusuf al-Qaradawi (1926-2022), and the al-Qaradawi-founded “International Union of Muslim Scholars," which promotes the al-Qaradawi anti-US, anti-“infidel West" Islamic terror ideology and litany of terror-leaning religious decrees (fatwas), including the call to kidnap and murder US soldiers. Al-Qaradawi was the leading modern-day ideologue of the Muslim Brotherhood, encouraging all able Muslims to commit suicide bombings, for which he was banned from entering the US, the UK, France, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain, but offered the Red Carpet hospitality in Qatar.

*Qatar has offered sanctuary to Hamas leaders since their 1999 expulsion from Jordan.

*Qatar opposed Qadhaffi’s war on African Islamic terrorists, and has supported the Tripoli-based Islamist regime (which lynched Qadhaffi) in the civil war that has afflicted Libya since 2011.

*Qatar’s partnership with Iran’s Ayatollah regime - including intelligence cooperation and the bypassing of economic sanctions - was also exposed, during the March 2024 biannual Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference, when in a repeat of the 2022 exhibition, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officials and Iranian military officials were prominently in attendance, exhibiting missiles, drones, and other military systems.

*Qatar and Iran share ownership of the South Pars/North Dome natural gas condensate field, the world’s largest natural gas field.

*Do you want your education to be funded by the same source that funds Hamas? The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) reports that Qatar has invested upwards of $20 billion, almost three times the previously thought of amount, into US universities… documenting a correlation between increased antisemitism on campuses and the presence of Qatar funding.

*Qatar’s own school curriculum features antisemitism, religious intolerance toward non-Muslims, glorification of Jihad and martyrdom, alongside the systematic delegitimization of Israel, portrayal of Jews as deceitful, manipulative, and hostile, while distorting Jewish history and discrediting its 3,500-year-old roots in the Land of Israel.

*Of Qatar’s 3 million population only 10%-15% are citizens, who provide tailwind to the anti-US Ayatollah regime, the Muslim Brotherhood, Houthis, Hezbollah and other Islamic terror entities. 85%-90% of the residents in Qatar are second-class-foreign workers, treated almost as slaves, mostly from South Asia.