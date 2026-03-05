Explosions were reported in the Qatari capital of Doha on Thursday as Iran continued a wave of retaliatory strikes across the Gulf, targeting locations associated with the United States military presence in the region.

Regional media outlets reported that air defense systems were activated around the city as projectiles and aircraft approached key military installations.

According to reports cited by Al Arabiya and other Arab-language outlets, the apparent focus of the attack was the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military facility in the Middle East. The base serves as a central hub for American operations in the region and hosts thousands of US personnel as well as coalition aircraft.

Several explosions were heard in and around the Qatari capital as defenses responded to the incoming threats. Initial reports indicated that Qatar’s air defense forces engaged hostile targets approaching the base.

Separate reporting by the New York Post, citing defense sources, said that Iranian aircraft approached the base at low altitude in an apparent attempt to evade radar detection. According to the report, Qatari fighter jets intercepted the aircraft and shot them down before they could strike the installation.

Regional reporting compiled by Reuters and Al Jazeera indicated that the strikes were part of a broader Iranian campaign targeting US military assets across the Gulf following the escalation between Iran, Israel, and the United States. Iranian officials have suggested that the attacks were directed at American military infrastructure rather than the Gulf states themselves, although Qatar strongly condemned the incident.

Authorities in Doha increased security measures following the explosions. Airspace activity was affected as military aircraft and air defense systems remained active while officials assessed the situation. No confirmed casualty figures were immediately released.