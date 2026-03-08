Israel’s labor market is striving to remain stable despite the ongoing fighting, but new figures from the first week of Operation Roaring Lion indicate the beginning of significant disruption.

A special report published Sunday by the Employment Service shows that 7,936 new jobseekers registered during the first week of the operation - a 39% increase compared with the week prior to the launch of the campaign.

Despite the rise, the Employment Service says the economy is demonstrating greater resilience than during Operation Rising Lion, when approximately 12,600 jobseekers registered in the first week. However, the current figures are still 22% higher than those recorded during the first week of the Swords of Iron war.

According to the data, 55.4% of the new jobseekers are women. A majority of them - 54.6% - are mothers with children under the age of 18.

The report also raises concerns about a new unpaid-leave framework from the Finance Ministry, unveiled Sunday, which allows parents of children up to age 14 to take unpaid leave while educational institutions remain closed. The Employment Service warns that the measure could lead to a large-scale departure of women from the workforce.

Inbal Mashash, Director-General of the Employment Service, said the key challenge is maintaining employment continuity, particularly for mothers who are facing a dual burden.

“Our real test is preserving employment continuity, primarily for mothers who are carrying the double burden," Mashash said. “Encouraging parents to take unpaid leave disproportionately affects women. We recommend promoting remote work as a complementary solution to prevent burnout and protect employment stability. Women have a structural advantage and strong ability to work remotely, and it is important that they remain part of the workforce."