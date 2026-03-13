צילום מצלמות הגוף: טיפול בזירת הנפילה ביישוב זרזיר דוברות המשטרה

The police published footage on Friday filmed using cameras mounted on officers from the Northern District during their arrival at the missile impact site in Zarzir, northern Israel.

Some 60 people were injured in the incident, two moderately, and the rest lightly.

Upon receiving the report, dozens of officers from the Northern District, Border Police officers, and explosives disposal experts were dispatched to the scene, and together with Fire and Rescue forces, rescued civilians from the nearby houses and transferred them to medical authorities to be evacuated to hospitals.