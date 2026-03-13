IDF strikes targets across western and central Iran IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israeli Air Force continues to intensify its strikes on assets belonging to the Iranian terrorist regime. Over the past 24 hours, dozens of fighter jets, operating under the direction of the Intelligence Directorate of the Israel Defense Forces, carried out extensive waves of strikes deep inside Iran, destroying more than 200 strategic targets in the western and central parts of the country.

Among the targets destroyed were dozens of missile launchers that were ready for use, as well as key weapons production facilities. Missile manufacturing sites were struck and rendered inoperable. In addition, strikes were carried out against air defense systems that attempted to disrupt the operations of the Air Force aircraft, and those systems were also destroyed.

Since the start of the operation, the Air Force has completed hundreds of strike sorties focused on dismantling Iran’s capabilities to launch attacks toward the territory of Israel.

Officials in the IDF noted that the strikes in western and central Iran are critical to reducing the threat posed by missiles and UAVs directed at Israel’s home front.