Iranian targets struck by IAF IDF Spokesperson

The IDF is continuing to cause damage to the Iranian terror regime's arrays and systems. The Israeli Air Force, directed by the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck dozens of terror regime infrastructure sites across Iran.

As part of the strikes, the IDF targeted and dismantled the Iranian terror regime’s IRGC Space Force headquarters.

The headquarters served as a reception, transmission, and research center for the Iranian Space Agency, which is affiliated with the regime’s military. The site included research facilities as well as a command-and-control structure for the “Khayyam" satellite, which was launched in August 2022 and was used by the IRGC to advance terrorist activities and monitor the State of Israel and its residents.

In addition, the IDF struck dozens of additional Iranian terror regime infrastructure:

. Approximately 50 bunkers that stored Iranian terror regime ammunition in an Internal Security base

. A Basij base

. Internal security command center

. A compound belonging to the IRGC's Ground Forces

The Internal Security Forces and the Basij are part of the Iranian terrorist regime’s Armed Forces and have advanced terrorist activities for years. The forces are responsible for dispersing demonstrations, carrying out arrests, seizing control of transportation routes, and securing facilities.

In addition, they serve as a central component of suppressing Iran’s civilian population, are responsible for the use of systematic and brutal violence against it, and have massacred protesters during the internal protests in recent months.