The Israeli Air Force carried out strikes Saturday night, guided by intelligence from IDF Military Intelligence Directorate, against military compounds at the airport in Isfahan, where F-14 fighter jets of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force were stored.

The F-14 aircraft are considered among the most significant assets remaining to the regime in Tehran in its effort to challenge the operational freedom of the Israel Defense Forces. In addition to damaging the aircraft, Israeli Air Force jets also destroyed advanced detection and air defense systems.

The strike is another link in a chain of attacks targeting the Iranian Air Force. Two days earlier, the airport at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran was attacked, where 16 aircraft used by the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were destroyed.

The IDF stated that the objective is to deepen air superiority over Iran, enabling full operational freedom to strike additional strategic targets. “The IDF will continue to deepen the damage to all systems of the Iranian terror regime and expand air superiority throughout the country," the IDF spokesperson said.