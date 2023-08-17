In an extensive report about Russia's project to manufacture attack drones with Iranian assistance, the Washington Post reported on Thursday that the Mossad struck a site in the Iranian city of Isfahan believed to be a production hub for drones and missiles.

The report is based on documents obtained by the Post and discusses at length the cooperation between Iran and Russia to create attack drones to be used against Ukraine, as well as against Iran's foes, such as Israel.

According to the report, the attack on the Isfahan facility took place in January while a group from Russia was visiting Tehran to gain expertise. Following the strike, the Russian managers and engineers were forbidden to leave their hotel as Iranian officials worried that Israel might strike facilities the group was supposed to tour.