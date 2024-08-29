One person died and 10 were injured as a result of a gas leak at an Iranian Revolutionary Guards facility in Isfahan on Wednesday night, Reuters reported, citing a statement by the Guards.

"The incident took place in a workshop at one of the Guards' centers in the (central) Isfahan province," the statement said.

Initial reports indicated that there was an explosion at the plant as a result of the gas leak, but Iran International, which is affiliated with the Iranian opposition and is based in London, reported that no explosion has been reported to have been heard by social media users.

The report noted that what makes the incident more suspicious is the IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency's use of the hashtag #Israel in its initial report about the gas leak, though the hashtag was later deleted from the outlet's website.

In April, a central part of an air defense system at an Iranian air base in Isfahan was hit by an attack attributed to Israel, which came shortly after Iran’s drone and missile attack on Israel.

Satellite images published after the attack showed the damage caused to the Iranian military base as a result of the strike.