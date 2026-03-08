בעברית עילגת: הדובר האיראני פונה לישראליםמתוך הרשת

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters in Iran, addressed Israel in Hebrew on Saturday evening.

"Your political and military leaders, as well as your Prime Minister, are only using you as a human shield," he declared.

"They are part of a triad of officials, defense companies, and media outlets who are pursuing financial gain," he continued.

"Where are they, and where are your defense institutions, when you come under fire so often you find it hard to distinguish between day and night?"