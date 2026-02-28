Earlier today (Saturday), hundreds of Israeli Air Force fighter jets, directed by precise IDF intelligence, struck hundreds of military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime across Iran.

The operation began with a preemptive strike after the IDF identified several locations throughout Tehran in which senior officials of the Iranian defense establishment had gathered.

It can now be confirmed that among the Iranian senior officials, the following officials were eliminated by the IDF during the opening strike:

Ali Shamkhani - Secretary of the Iranian Security Council. One of the leaders of the Iranian security decision-making processes, and the personal advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei for security affairs.

Mohammad Pakpour - Commander of the IRGC since Operation ‘Rising Lion’ and one of the leaders of the “destruction of Israel" plan. As part of his role, Pakour commanded the main military force of Iran and was responsible for activating the strategic fire arrays against Israel, as well as supporting and directing Iranian proxies. Pakpour also led the violent suppression of Iranian protestors over the past month.

Saleh Asadi - Head of the Intelligence Directorate of the Khatam al-Anbiya emergency command, and a senior Intelligence Officer of the Supreme Command of the Iranian Forces. In his role, Asadi took part in plotting the Iranian strategy against Israel and the United States. Asadi was heavily involved with the Iranian regime's plan to destroy the State of Israel.

Mohammad Shirazi - Head of the Military Bureau of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei since 1989. In his role, Shirazi was in charge of the relations between the senior commanders of the Iranian Armed Forces and the Supreme Leader, and was a major player within the leadership of the Iranian terror regime.

Aziz Nasirzadeh - Defense Minister of Iran. He served in several key roles, including Commander of the Iranian Air Force and Deputy Commander of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. As Defense Minister, Nasirzadeh was responsible for Iran’s military industries, including the production of long-range surface-to-surface missiles and weapons that were transferred to Iranian proxies, as well as the SPND Organization, which advanced projects related to nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons.

Hossein Jabal Amelian - Chairman of the SPND Organization, that throghout the years advanced projects regarding nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons. Amelian was a veteran figure throughout the organization.

Reza Mozaffari-Nia - Former Chairman of the SPND Organization, who had advanced the nuclear weapon production efforts.

Currently, the Israeli Air Force continues to strike across Iran, based on precise IDF intelligence information, and in cooperation with the US Military, in order to protect the State of Israel and the regional coalition.