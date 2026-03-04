IDF spokesman Effie Defrin announced Wednesday that the IDF had carried out a large-scale, precision strike targeting Iran’s missile network.

תיעוד מעין הטיל דובר צה"ל

According to Defrin, the operation was conducted under detailed guidance from Israeli military intelligence and in coordination with additional defense bodies. The strikes focused on infrastructure linked to what he described as the Iranian terrorist regime.

תקיפות צה״ל באיראן דובר צה"ל

Among the sites hit was a strategic storage and launch facility in Isfahan that had been used to deploy long-range Qader ballistic missiles.

Defrin emphasized that the IDF “will not allow harm to the State of Israel or its citizens" and will continue expanding operations against Iranian military systems and infrastructure wherever necessary.