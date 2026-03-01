Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli visited the scene of a deadly Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh on Sunday, describing a “very difficult moment" as rescue teams continued efforts to extract victims from the rubble.

Standing near the impact site, Chikli said a missile had struck a shelter directly, resulting in a high number of casualties. Emergency crews were still working to rescue victims hours after the impact. Nine casualties had been confirmed at the time of Chikli's statement.

“We are at a very difficult scene where a missile directly struck a shelter with a high number of casualties," Chikli said. “The event and attempts to rescue the victims are still taking place at the moment."

Chikli told the public that although Operation Roaring Lion had been successful, there would still be a price to pay. “Along with the major achievements - the elimination of the supreme leaders of the Revolutionary Guards - we are also suffering casualties. It’s not simple," he said.

Despite the losses, Chikli vowed that Israel would press ahead with its military objectives. “We will move forward to achieve the goals of this operation and this war," he said. “To create the conditions that will allow the Iranian people to gain their freedom - that is ultimately our goal, together with the United States - to make sure that the Iranian people can restore their freedom and their state. We will continue until victory."