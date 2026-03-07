ארונות הנופלים מגיעים לקבורה בארה"ב דוברות הבית הלבן

US President Donald Trump on Saturday rejected the idea of the Kurds joining the war against Iran.

Speaking on Air Force One, he said, "We're not looking at the Kurds going into Iran. We're very friendly with the Kurds. We don't want to make the war anymore complex."

"I have ruled it out - I don't want the Kurds going in. They're willing to go in, but I told them not to."

He added, "We don't want to make the war more complicated than it already is. We don't want to see the Kurds harmed or killed. We had a good relationship with them. They were willing to go in, but I told them I didn't want them to."

Earlier, Trump arrived to pay last respects to the six US Army soldiers who were killed in Iranian attacks, saluting their coffins as they were brought off the plane.