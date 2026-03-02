A day after the horrific disaster in Beit Shemesh, Haim Ottmazgin, commander of the special ZAKA units, recounted the harrowing moments at the scene that sustained a direct hit from fragments of an Iranian missile.

“We arrived at the scene about 20 minutes after the impact, and it was an extremely קשה and devastating scene," Ottmazgin said in an interview with Kol Barama radio. “Despite the immense destruction and the complexity of the situation, we were able to reach all the victims and complete the sacred task of caring for them with dignity."

Ottmazgin delivered a clear, life-saving message to the public. “Iran’s missiles are extraordinarily powerful, and the level of destruction we witnessed speaks for itself. The shelter saves lives - literally.

“Those who were in protected spaces were saved. Those who were not were exposed to terrible danger," he said.

“Do not take the Home Front Command’s instructions lightly," he stressed. “It is the difference between life and death."